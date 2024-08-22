Monsieur Spade season 2 renewal: Will Netflix arrival help it?

In case you were not aware already, the entire first season of AMC’s Monsieur Spade has arrived on Netflix! If you love Clive Owen, The Maltese Falcon, and great noirs, there is so much to love here. Even though it is only six episodes long, you will find a lot of story packed in to each individual hour.

Even before the show arrived on the streaming service, there was certainly chatter about a possible season 2 — without giving anything major away here, we also tend to think that there are still stories to tell for Owen’s version of Sam Spade. Could the show’s performance on Netflix be what ultimately helps to make it happen? Let’s just say that there’s at least a chance…

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more MONSIEUR SPADE videos!

After all, think back to the earlier days of Netflix as a streaming service; it actually proved to be very useful in elevating some of AMC’s earlier hits, whether it be a Breaking Bad or a Mad Men. Isn’t it possible that it could do the same thing here? For us personally, it at least feels like there is a good chance of it. Of course, it’s also a lot harder these days when Netflix has so much other programming, but we’ve seen licenses and acquisitions still boost some shows significantly in the past.

Ultimately, we think the equation for the future of Monsieur Spade coming back is simple: If more people watch it, that will entice the network to order more. It doesn’t necessarily have to be just watching on Netflix but since the streaming service is generating the headlines right now, it makes a certain amount of sense that it would end up being the focus.

Related – Hear what one of the Monsieur Spade producers had to say about the future now

What do you most want to see moving into Monsieur Spade season 2 when it eventually arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







