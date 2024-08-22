Sunny season 1 episode 9 video: Masa’s big speech

As many of you may be aware at the moment, Sunny season 1 episode 9 is the show’s penultimate episode on Apple TV+ — at least for now. It remains to be seen if another season is coming.

So what could we learn over the course of this episode? Well, there are certainly a lot of questions based on the end of episode 8. Are we about to understand what happened there with Sunny and Suzie? We’ve theorized everything from Suzie realizing that Sunny is actually evil to the idea that Suzie may be a robot herself.

Anyhow, here is what we can say about what lies ahead. For starters, the next episode is going to be very much unusual, hopefully in the best way. Early images suggest that Sunny may be at some sort of Japanese game show, at least in theory. Meanwhile, there’s a sneak preview at Broadway World that features some sort of conversation between the Homebot and Masa. Is this some sort of dream? It is possible, but it also feels like a further origin story to some of Masa’s work.

Much like we saw previously with the Trash-Bot, it appears as though Masa really devised these robots with his top priority being working to cure loneliness — that this is something every human needs, and these can help to provide it. Clearly, he thinks that some of his motives were pure … but if that’s the case, why did Sunny attack Mixxy? Why was Tetsu killed? There are a lot of questions that need to be answered, and this is the story that could alter everything.

Also, it feels like it is going to be every bit as weird as anything that we’ve seen all season.

What do you think we are going to see moving into Sunny season 1 episode 9 on Apple TV+ next week?

