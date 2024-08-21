Sunny season 1 episode 9 spoilers: The last before finale

As we move into Sunny season 1 episode 9 on Apple TV+ next week, it is fair to say that expectations are going to be sky-high. Episode 8 was not just the best episode of this series, but it is also one of the best episodes of the entire year so far.

Also, it had one of the craziest endings imaginable, where it seemed as though Sunny killed Testu before falling into a black, pixelated void. Was this literal, or a representation of something different? It certainly is one of the harder things to figure out and decipher as of right now…

As we move into episode 9 (a.k.a. the penultimate one for the season), the powers-that-be are keeping a lot of the finer details under a heavy veil. What we can say for now is that the title for the next installment is “Who’s in the Box?” — meanwhile, the synopsis below indicates what is to come:

“Sunny looks inside herself.”

That is all we have at the moment, save for the fact that this installment will run for 35 minutes. We may finally get a better understanding as to how the Homebot works and really, there may be something quite exciting about that. It may also bring us closer to finally getting answers about Masa, which has been the central mystery governing the entirety of the season so far. Why not go ahead and give us some sort of clarity on this, right?

No matter what happens here, we really just have to hope that Sunny as a series continues to give you the same combination of humor and charm that we’ve seen so far — even though melancholy has always been there through every storyline.

What do you most want to see moving into Sunny season 1 episode 9?

How do you think we’re going to see the series continue into the finale? Go ahead and share below and also, come back for other updates.

