Only Murders in the Building season 4: Eva Longoria explanation

We know that there are a number of major questions worth wondering about Only Murders in the Building season 4, with the biggest one being who is responsible for the death of one Sazz Pataki.

Still, are there also some smaller questions to think about along the way? Absolutely! For us personally, an especially intriguing one has to do with Eva Longoria being cast as Mabel Mora — despite the fact that the actress, both on the show and in real life, is a good bit older than Selena Gomez’s character. We’ve heard a small explanation for this already, but why not get a more substantial one from one of the stars?

Speaking in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Martin Short goes further into how this works:

It’s at a party that they throw for all of us. Eva and Selena’s characters are talking, and Eva says, “You’re probably wondering why they cast older.” And Selena goes, “Yeah, I was, kind of.” Eva says, “Well, the studio did testing and they thought it was too creepy that someone your age would hang around with those old guys.”

So basically, the entire thing gets made into a joke but honestly, this is all a part of the fun. Longoria seems to be super-game to make fun of herself in this role as Eva / the movie version of Mabel More. She, Eugene Levy, and Zach Galifianakis are going to be taken on the roles of the trio, at least in theory. We’ll have to wait and see how all of this pans out, but you better believe that we’re more than a little bit excited to find out!

