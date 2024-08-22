Dancing with the Stars 33: When will full cast be revealed?

Earlier today, the news was confirmed that Stephen Nedoroscik is the first celebrity joining Dancing with the Stars 33. So, where are the rest?

Obviously, we tend to think that it would be great for the entire group of performers to be well-known and out there already — alas, that hasn’t happened. Instead, the plan is for the rest of the roster to be revealed on September 4 on Good Morning America. Is there a chance that we learn more about them before that? Sure, but this is what has been officially announced, at least for the time being.

So who is going to be a part of this group? Well, we know that there are some people who have been long discussed as possibilities, including Jason Kelce. Meanwhile, it feels like a female Olympian like Jordan Chiles could be a possibility. Personally, we’d love to see someone like Steve Burns take part, and it feels inevitable that a member of Bachelor Nation, whether it be a Jenn Tran or a Joey Graziadei, is also going to be a part of it in some form.

We’ve said this before a handful of times, but it is our sincere hope that the show does not go in a direction here where they go with polarizing contestants. We do not want to see, in the end, a political figure on the show. Head, we’re not even sure we want a controversial reality star like Tom Sandoval! Why not just allow the competition to be lighthearted fun? The whole excitement that comes with this show is being able to get hyper-invested in people and from there, being able to watch their journey play out. We don’t need the series to ever deviate too far from this premise.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

