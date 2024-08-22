Slow Horses season 4: Why Gary Oldman keeps coming back

Once upon a time, it would be hard to imagine an actor of Gary Oldman’s acclaim starring on a TV show. Thankfully, times have changed. Slow Horses has shown itself to not only be a pretty spectacular show, but it is also one that its leading man loves. He has said before that he’ll be happy to play Jackson Lamb for the rest of his career, and we absolutely do think that he is being serious.

So what does he love about this show so much? There are many things, with a big one being the array of stories here that are being told.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times leading up to the premiere of season 4 next move, here is some of what Oldman had to say:

I’m a fan of long-form TV. I love being in these different worlds, with these different characters every week. Sometimes I’d watch with envy and think, “Wouldn’t it be great to be a recurring character who intersects with the same people, rather like a theater company, where you keep coming back and developing these stories and characters?” Plus the writing, cinematography, acting, set design! I mean, it’s better than anything you’d see on the big screen.

The good thing with Slow Horses is that we certainly think that Oldman is going to have plenty of chances to keep playing this part down the road. After all, the show has already filmed a season 5, and it seems like there is going to be a season 6 down the road here, as well.

If the show keeps getting better and better as it did for season 3, we tend to think there is some great stuff ahead.

