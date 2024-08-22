Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Could Chelsie throw AI Arena?

Given that Big Brother 26 has been a season full of crazy moves and risks involving the AI Arena, isn’t anything possible at this point? Well, let’s just say that the simple answer to that is “yes.” This, apparently includes the possibility of Chelsie throwing the AI Arena to Brooklyn.

While Chelsie has not explicitly said that she would throw it (as a matter of fact, she said “I’m not saying I’m throwing it”), she did make it clear to Brooklyn that it is more important she wins it than her. Chelsie is probably one of the most strategic people in the house, and she actually is the more threatening player than Brooklyn. Yet, she has people supporting her and at this point, Chelsie knows she has a really good chance of staying over Cam.

Cam seems like an incredibly chill and nice guy, but he also brings nothing to the game strategically. If you are Chelsie, Brooklyn is probably a more useful ally to her on some level. Personally, we don’t see Chelsie actually throwing it, mostly because of what just happened to Cedric last week when he was originally put up as a pawn and ended up going. You have to be careful! However, at the same time Chelsie is pretty aware of not just her place in the house, but that of other people. It’s why she will be a tricky player if she stays to get out later! After all, Rubina, T’kor, and Kimo all seem to have at least some interest in working with her.

Here’s the funny thing: Joseph was also around for a conversation earlier where that aforementioned trio was discussing the vote. Who else thinks that this is going to get back to Tucker? He may already be aware of some distrust already, which is why he is thinking about a new alliance with Angela, Joseph, and potentially Leah.

On a hilarious note

Brooklyn now has no problem with Angela sticking around, even if she wanted nothing more than for her to leave once upon a time.

