Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: The Unexpected + new final four?

With a new episode of Big Brother 26 on CBS tonight, we do want to spend a moment getting into alliances. Or, at least a potential one that could be worth watching as we move forward.

Both before and during his Head of Household reign, Tucker has been getting closer to both Angela and Joseph. Meanwhile, he has also had more talks with the likes of Makensy and Leah. He knows that he’s a pretty major threat moving forward, and he cannot compete for the next HoH. With that, he needs numbers.

Can we go ahead and present now “The Unexpected”? His final two with Angela now officially has a name, and this is in addition to his separate final two with Joseph. It also looks like Tucker, Joseph, Leah, and Angela could become a proper four-person alliance, though nothing is super-formalized yet. If it does, this could be a group that actually trusts each other since they’ve often felt left out of other places in the game.

For Tucker, this is a dream scenario given that T’kor and Kimo are already a duo, and they are close to Rubina who is, of course, also close to Tucker. If T’kor and Kimo go rogue, he needs other options. Meanwhile, Quinn and him have a rivalry and whoever stays from the block this week will likely go after him. Having some sort of numbers are important.

As for the campaigns this week…

Nothing has seemingly changed. Brooklyn is still going if she stays on the block. If it is Chelsie vs. Cam, things get crazy, but it feels like Cam could go. One of the things that is smart about Tucker’s four-person group here is if someone catches word of a flip, they can better clue him in on it to a certain extent.

Meanwhile, Makensy is still mostly clueless within the game, and could be a possible nominee for some people (Joseph included) moving forward.

Related – See more news from earlier in the Big Brother 26 house

Do you think this potential final four for Tucker in Big Brother 26 is a smart one?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







