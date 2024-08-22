Emily in Paris season 5: Who wants Kim Cattrall to appear?

Sure, it is 100% true at the moment that there is going to be an Emily in Paris season 5 at Netflix, but aren’t there clear reasons for him? At the moment, we’d say that the simple answer to that is yes — and without question, at that. The series is performing well and beyond just that, there are still potential lessons for characters to learn. Sure, some of them could be uncovered within the second part of this season … but do you really think that all of them will be? That just feels like a tough task for the show.

We don’t want to necessarily think too much about lessons here, though — instead, why not just talk a little more about cameos? Star Lucas Bravo certainly has a great one in mind in none other than Kim Cattrall…

Speaking per IMDb about possible crossovers, here is a little bit more about what Bravo had to say:

“We’ve been talking about – earlier – about having Kim Cattrall, manifesting her presence on Emily in Paris … But it would imply that there’s a substantial role for her to take on, and also [for] her to say yes to that idea. But I’ve been floating all day and dreaming about that opportunity and I hope it happens.”

What is exciting about this is actually the prospect of it being a little bit more than your standard cameo, and also a role that the actress would be eager to take on. Personally, this is an exciting prospect, but we also don’t want to act like anything can be assured without even a renewal!

The only thing that we would say right now is that if there is an Emily in Paris season 5 coming up someday, it is almost sure to be fun and escapist. After all, these are some of what the show does best!

