Stranger Things 5 filming: Winona Ryder shares update

As so many of you out there know at this point, Stranger Things 5 is absolutely deep in production in Georgia. It started many months ago and yet, the cast and crew are still going strong.

With that being said, it does seem like there are small breaks in the action here and there for the actors to occasionally promote other projects. In particular here, we are talking here about Winona Ryder, who was happy to share at least a little bit more of what is happening in regards to the story ahead.

To get a small progress report, here is some of what she had to say to E! News in the process of promoting the upcoming Beetlejuice Beetlejuice movie:

“We’re still filming, it’s still happening till the end of the year … It’s going to be bittersweet.

“It is the 10th year of that, which is wild … I could never I never imagined it would, you know, it’s sort of like Beetlejuice. I don’t think any of us anticipated that show becoming what it did.”

Of course, now that the show has become such a sensation, it is going to live on far beyond its initial run. People are going to be quoting various lines and moments from it for a rather long time, and we just hope that everyone is prepared for a lot of spin-off discussion as we get closer to the Stranger Things premiere. It does seem like there are some ideas that have been discussed behind the scenes already, but the Duffer Brothers are clearly keeping their cards close to the vest here until the timing is right.

Without even thinking too far ahead in terms of a spin-off, let’s just hope for now that they nail the ending of the original show!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

