Industry season 3 episode 3: Eric’s … obsession?

As we look more and more towards Industry season 3 episode 3 airing on HBO this weekend, is there one story that is going to stand out?

Well, one storyline that is worth watching moving forward is the dynamic between Eric and Yasmin. After all, you could view the character right now as a guy going through some sort of desperate, bizarro mid-life crisis. Just consider what is going on with him! He’s separated from his wife, he is using again, and he is back into the dating pool. He’s getting into some unhealthy habits and after an exchange with Yasmin, she may have his interest — but just how far will he take it?

Speaking to Mashable in a new interview, Ken Leung (who plays the character) notes that we could be seeing something that gradually becomes an “obsession.” He also goes on to say the following:

“With Eric’s struggles with aging out of this young man’s business, [Yasmin] represents something new and something young … She represents everything he’s desperately trying to recapture and hold on to.”

Ultimately, we easily foresee thing moving in an unhealthy direction here — not that this should come as a surprise to anyone out there. After all, haven’t unhealthy habits been a huge part of the show from the beginning? These are characters who live and operate in a world of near-constant excess and they see no real problem indulging in a lot of it. Eric may be in a more powerful position than some at Pierpoint and yet, there are a lot of old habits that are increasingly hard for him to shake. Some of this may end up taking time, but that is only if he really wants to shake them in the first place. That is tricky.

