Ginny & Georgia season 3 premiere date: What does Netflix know?

Do you want to see a Ginny & Georgia season 3 happen soon over at Netflix? Well, let’s just say that it is pretty hard to blame you! It has been a long wait already between seasons, and we know that the light at the end of the tunnel is not entirely there as of yet.

Are we getting closer to it? Sure, but there is still a lot of waiting ahead. While production on this season is reasonably close to the end, it is not as though the streaming service can throw it on the air shortly after the fact. Instead, you have to go through some time in which a lot of the episodes are edited and fully prepared to eventually arrive.

So, what does Netflix actually know about when the show is coming back? Let’s just say that they have a reasonably good sense of it already, even if they may not have all of the finer details just yet. Doing this may end up taking a reasonable amount of time.

Our sentiment at present is that you will see Ginny & Georgia back at some point either in the winter or the spring, and that a specific premiere date could be announced close to the end of the year. If there is a reason for hope when it comes to a quick turnaround in post-production, it’s the fact that Netflix is already doing that with The Lincoln Lawyer. By all accounts, we tend to think that this show can be turned about in just as quick a fashion. All things considered, why wouldn’t it?

We do think that the first order of business with the third season is clear — unraveling the very dramatic cliffhanger at the end of season 2! After that, everything can move in a more unpredictable direction again.

