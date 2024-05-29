Ginny & Georgia season 3 premiere date: Why the long wait?

For everyone out there who is eager to see Ginny & Georgia season 3 over at Netflix, be excited that filming is already underway!

Now that we’ve said that, it is also clear that we’re going to be waiting a long time still to see the show back, and we’d be surprised if it happens at some point this year.

So are you curious why we are stuck waiting so long for the series to return? Well, there are a handful of different reasons for it, and it starts with just the fact that Netflix shows in general take a long time to produce, shoot, edit, and then get on the air. Some of that is, of course, due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes from last year — or rather, studios taking forever in order to ensure that talent get a deal that they deserve. This is why we were stuck waiting until this spring, so long after the season 2 debut, for filming to actually kick off.

So why couldn’t we see the show back this fall? Well, it’s just like we said — you can’t rush quality, and that’s also not something that Netflix would even want. They have plenty of other shows to tide people over in the interim.

So will the next season air in multiple batches?

While nothing is confirmed here at the moment, let’s just say that we wouldn’t be surprised in the slightest. This is something that we are seeing the streaming service do more and more at this point, and we do think that it makes sense for their goal of trying to keep people subscribed for a long time. There is one other benefit to them doing this as well: It helps to ensure that people actually discuss a show for longer than just a few short weeks.

What do you most want to see moving into Ginny & Georgia season 3?

Also, are you bummed out about the long wait, even if you understand it? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do, remember to come back — there are some other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







