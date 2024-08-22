America’s Got Talent live show #2 results: Who was eliminated?

Tonight we had a chance to see the second America’s Got Talent results show — so, what ended up transpiring? Who advanced?

Well, let’s start off here with a reminder that there are going to be three acts chosen to move on to the next round after AIRFOOTWORKS got the Golden Buzzer from Howie Mandel / Simon Cowell last night. Given how the first show moved in a pretty unpredictable fashion and last night was a fairly unpredictable show, it was hard to feel confident in what the public would do. Other than maybe Alex Sampson, it was hard to say with 100% confidence that any other act would be moving on. Could Sky Elements be a favorite? Sure, but we have also long questioned whether it plays as well on TV as it does watching at home.

Rest assured, within this article we are going to be breaking down everything that we get a chance to see over the course of the night. Be sure to refresh the page throughout!

The Top Five – We start here with dancer Ashlee Montague, surprisingly over guitarist NiNi! Following that, singer Alex Sampson unsurprisingly made it, and then Bboy Samuka. Young-Min ended up joining the group soon after. Finally, Sky Elements is the group who ended up making it through.

The acts advancing

Alex Sampson – This is hardly a shock, since we are talking about a guy with a good voice — and also someone from a type of act that tends to succeed.

Young-Min – The stellar magician is going to be coming back for another round!

Sky Elements – We honestly did not know which way that this was going to go, given that what these guys do is impressive and yet, it doesn’t feel the same watching it on TV that it probably does seeing it in-person.

