MasterChef: Generations episode 12, 13 spoilers: A tag team

As you prepare to check out MasterChef: Generations episode 12 on Fox next week, let’s start by noting you’ll also see episode 13! This show is going to continue two-hour blocks, and that means that everything is going to be so much more intense from here on out.

For starters, let’s just say that the next episodes are going to bring you the return of a classic challenge in the tag-team, plus also a creative challenge that involves a singular agreement at the center of it. Consider this really the best of both worlds when it comes to this show!

Before we go any further, we suggest that you check out the full MasterChef: Generations episodes 12 and 13 synopsis below — otherwise known as the perfect way to set the stage:

The twelve remaining chefs work in pairs and switch off cooking back-and-forth during the infamous tag team challenge. Later on, the contestants are given only 45 minutes to prepare a restaurant quality dish that features coffee, and Chef Gordon Ramsay kicks off the challenge with a demonstration of his own espresso-infused dish in the all-new “Tag Team / Storm’s a Brewin'” two-part episode of MasterChef: Generations airing Wednesday, August 28 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MCH-1412/1413) (TV-14 L)

What we do really like about where we are in the show right now is that with there being twelve contestants left, we do have a good sense of how talented everyone is! They are a bit more memorable, which is great even if it also means that all the eliminations from here on out are almost sure to be difficult and we have to prepare ourselves for that accordingly. Get ready for twists and turns aplenty, and we really just hope that when we do get to the finale, we have some contenders who really feel worthy of the prize.

