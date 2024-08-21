America’s Got Talent: Alex Sampson sings ‘If You Were My Girl’

We knew entering America’s Got Talent tonight that Alex Sampson was going to be back, and tonight, he performed “If You Were My Girl.”

What makes Alex stand out, first and foremost, is that he sounds straight out of the late 1950’s with a sound that has serious doo-wop vibes. He isn’t trying to radically change who he is as an artist to work into what is normal in today’s modern-day industry. He also has the charm that comes from being from a small town in Canada — everyone loves a story with humble beginnings, right? (The show has perhaps underplayed the fact that Alex actually does have a rather huge social-media following.)

So what can we say about his performance here overall? Well, it did take about fifteen or so seconds for him to hit his vocal stride. He does not have the best range of the singers this season, but his sound is so so unique and when he hits that sweet spot, he really can win over just about anyone. Also, massive kudos for him for coming out and having the guts to perform original music.

If there is one thing that he can work on in the event he advances to the finale, it is to be more relaxed. We do think there’s something endearing about him being nervous, but at the same time it can impact intonation. The sort of vocals he does are so exposed that if he is off-key at all, there are going to be people out there who notice. He has a pretty good chance of moving on and yet, at the same time we also don’t think that he is anywhere close to his vocal ceiling as of yet.

