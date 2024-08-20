Fallout video: Walton Goggins, cast share deep look at season 1

We are months removed now from the launch of Fallout season 1 on Prime Video, and in some ways we still cannot get over how much care was put into the game. From start to finish, there is a legitimate feel here that everyone loved the work that they did. Also, that they wanted to honor the source material.

With all of this in mind, why not take a much longer look now at everything that went into the series behind the scenes?

If you head over here, you can see everyone from star Walton Goggins to Bethesda’s Todd Howard discuss making the show, from the conception to the prosthetics to everything that was done to make it look and feel believable. This is an 18-minute video that really dives into the effort that went into all aspects of this production, and it is a big reason why the first season was such a huge hit. While we’re sure that Amazon hoped that this would be another huge smash they could rely on alongside The Boys, there was never any guarantee that it would happen. However, they can now look back with confidence and feel happy that they now have another show incorporated into their arsenal. The more of them they have, the better off they are going to be.

Based on a lot of early interviews that we’ve seen with the show’s producers, it does also feel like the same intense attention to detail is going to be a huge priority moving forward, as well. The goal is to get season 2 out there as soon as possible while maintaining quality. We hate to say it, but it does feel like the absolute earliest you are going to see it is at some point moving into 2026.

