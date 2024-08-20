Evil season 5: Show EP wants to do more

While there is no official Evil season 5 renewal at the moment, the quest for a revival continues. Thursday’s episode on Paramount+ may be billed as the “series finale,” but who is to say this ends up being the case forever? There is still a legitimately good chance that this could change, depending of course on if the aforementioned streaming service changes their mind — or if someone else enters the fray.

For the time being, one of the co-creators simply wants it to be clear that he is very much open to doing more — just in case you were worried.

In a post on Twitter, here is what Robert King had to say both about the desire to do more, and also (jokingly) what will happen if nobody picks it up:

We want to make more #Evil. If streamers are uninterested, Michelle and I have committed to do it with sock-puppets at home.

We tend to think there were questions about whether or not the creative team wanted to do more just because there aren’t many public reports out there about Evil being shopped around. However, there may be reasons for this. One may be that sometimes public negotiations are tricky and not beneficial to anyone. Also, remember that Paramount itself is dealing with a possible merger or sale and there are a lot of super-complicated things going down from a business perspective. It is pretty darn hard at the moment to think that anything is going to work altogether easily, especially when it comes to saving a show. Evil is successful enough commercially to merit it, but there is also some financial stuff to work through at the same time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

