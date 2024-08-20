The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 premiere date: Does AMC know?

We know that it has been a long wait already to see The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 at AMC and unfortunately, it’s about to get longer. After all, we have no indication that a premiere date is about to be revealed by the network — if it was, it would have been revealed back at San Diego Comic-Con last month.

So is there at least a chance that the network has already figured out what they want to do behind the scenes here? We tend to think so — or, at the very least, come up with some sort of approximation!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE WALKING DEAD: DEAD CITY VIDEOS!

At this point, we tend to think that AMC has figured out already that they’d love to have the Lauren Cohan – Jeffrey Dean Morgan show back at some point in the first half of next year. They may have a few specific dates in mind already, but don’t want to announce anything publicly in the event that they have to change it.

The biggest decision that the network probably has already figured out is how to space out Dead City, the second season of Mayfair Witches, and then the third season of Dark Winds. These are the shows that we imagine they’ll want back in the reasonably near future and because they do have The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon back next month, they may be a bit okay forcing people to wait a while to see Negan and Maggie again.

No matter how long we’re waiting, all signs point already to season 2 being a thrill ride and then some. Remember that at the center of the story here, we’re going to have a chance to see Negan being forced to go back to some old ways. Can anyone help him?

Related – Be sure to get some more news pertaining to The Walking Dead: Dead City right now!

What do you most want to see moving into The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 over at AMC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







