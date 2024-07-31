The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2: Show EP on ‘reset’

When you see The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 premiere in the new year, there could be a feeling of familiarity and yet, also a slight breeze courtesy of the winds of change. This is a show that is out to constantly reinvent itself, and that is something that you can go ahead and expect in a multitude of forms almost right away.

Of course, one major change is going to be present almost immediately in season 2, as Negan is going to be a leader-of-sorts in New York City once more. We are going to see a version of him where, in some ways, he may need to be saved from himself. He’s been tasked with reverting back to the brash, Lucille-brandishing version of himself we first met years ago … so can Maggie actually help him? That seems to be the focal point of what lies ahead.

Ultimately, don’t even expect this version of Negan to be the one that is there at the end of the season. Things could be changing quite rapidly once more, at least based on what executive producer Scott M. Gimple had to say to Collider:

Season 1 was a reset from The Walking Dead for these characters and it feels like Season 2 is a reset of Season 1, because all these alliances shift around, and people find themselves on very different sides for reasons they didn’t expect. And that, to me, is the cool thing. It’s always going to go in who knows what direction. It feels like every season can do that and that’s one of the coolest things about this one.’

This season will hopefully also end in a way that gets us more excited about a possible season 3. With the future of The Ones Who Live currently up in the air, both Dead City and Daryl Dixon will have to carry the torch. Luckily, we do think they are more than capable of doing just that.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

