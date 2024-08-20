Dark Winds season 3 premiere date: An August 2024 update

Are we going to be seeing a Dark Winds season 3 at AMC? That is luckily not something that you have to worry about. Instead, just wonder when we are going to see the drama series back.

For now, here is where things seem to stand: It looks like we will be waiting to see the Tony Hillerman adaptation back until 2025 and by virtue of that, we are going to have to practice an extreme amount of patience for a little while. Odds are we are not going to learn anything at all between now and the end of the month, mostly because the show is still so far away.

The good news about a show like this is pretty simple: Even though it is going to be a long wait between seasons, at the same time we do tend to believe that the bulk of the fan base will come back. The great thing about a series like Dark Winds is that it did a wonderful job of endearing itself to fans the first two seasons, and there are also a lot of people who have grown to love the Leaphorn and Chee characters dating back to the books. This is easily one of those shows that could go on for many more years but for now, we tend to think that most involved are going to take it a season at a time.

The best news? AMC has shown a track record of sticking with the properties that they believe in, and we’re not sure that we see that changing at any point in the near future. It is what has really helped them survive at a time in which a lot of other cable networks have shied away from scripted programming and moved more towards some cheaper fare.

Related – Get some more news on Dark Winds right now, including the initial renewal announcement

What do you most want to see moving into Dark Winds season 3 at AMC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some additional updates soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







