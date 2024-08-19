Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Damage control & delusion

We knew that there would be entertainment following the Big Brother 26 Veto Ceremony today. Yet, even still it was hard to predict it would be anywhere near this entertaining from top to bottom.

For those who missed it, Tucker decided to use the Power of Veto on his “nemesis” in Quinn, and then named Chelsie his replacement nominee. This was a move made to ensure his desired target in Brooklyn goes home and as long as she remains on the block, she will. He’s also done a pretty good job along the way here of pulling people away from her, like Makensy — who somehow, seems to have deluded herself into thinking that she and Tucker are somewhat of a duo now. He’s led her to think that Brooklyn was being two-faced with her since she would have been evicted had she not won the AI Arena last week.

Makensy’s delusions about the game have been fun to watch, mostly because every season needs a few clueless players and we’d rather someone like her than Cam, who is bringing almost nothing even on the block. Chelsie is trying her best to do damage control and has made sure she is okay with T’kor and others. She’s tried to blame Joseph for starting the Collective, but in the end, does it matter who started it as much as who controls it? There has also been a lot of blame cast towards Quinn for outing the Pentagon, which means that Quinn is pretty isolated across the board … which was also a part of Tucker’s plan.

Also this afternoon, Quinn told Leah that people have been saying she doesn’t like him, which made her cry and she used that to reel him back in. We do think she doesn’t love everything about the guy, but she needs numbers! There is also some distrust that has been noted between some of 6th Avenue and Joseph — he’s on people’s radars and yet, he is not anyone’s #1 target. That is a part of what puts him in a pretty decent spot right now, and we’d actually say there are some Steve Moses comparisons here game-wise.

