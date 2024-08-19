Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date: What Starz knows

What is known at this point regarding a Power Book IV: Force season 3 premiere date over at Starz? Of course, we want the show back as soon as possible, but when? Well, that’s where a lot of the mystery still lies!

First and foremost, let’s remind you that this is the final season of the Joseph Sikora led spin-off, but it is not necessarily the end of the road for this character. What that means is still to be determined, but we’ll be waiting around with great curiosity.

For now, the network has yet to announce an air date for the next batch of episodes and yet, we do think that they’ve got a good sense of when it will be. Almost certainly, it’s coming in 2025, and it could be any point between January and the start of the spring. There are a few different things that Starz often weighs when making these choices, but one of the biggest is where a show like this stacks up with the rest of the lineup. They won’t put Power Book IV: Force on at the same time as Raising Kanan or any of their other hits. They also tend to wait a long time between filming wrapping up and the show coming back on the air. They plan out schedules months in advance just because it is logistically easier for them; however, there is less of a need to announce said date until a couple of months in advance. After all, the most important thing to Starz is that they actively build momentum in a short span of time.

If we’re lucky, we will at least get a firm premiere date for the third season between now and the end of the year; if that happens, we have something to anticipate over the holiday season!

