Bad Sisters season 2 premiere date, new details revealed

It has been a long time coming, but we finally know when to expect Bad Sisters season 2 back on the air courtesy of Apple TV+.

Today, the streaming service revealed that the Irish dramedy series is going to officially return with new episodes on Wednesday, November 13. Things are going to be messy and dark, but who knows? There may be a few chances to learn about some of these characters in unique ways!

To learn a little bit more, all you have to do is check out the official synopsis below:

“Bad Sisters,” season two returns to follow the lives of the Garvey sisters played by Sharon Horgan as ‘Eva,’ Anne-Marie Duff as ‘Grace,’ Eva Birthistle as ‘Ursula,’ Sarah Greene as ‘Bibi,’ and Eve Hewson as ‘Becka.’ Two years after the “accidental death” of ‘Grace’s’ abusive husband, the close-knit Garvey sisters may have moved on but when past truths resurface, the ladies are thrust back into the spotlight, suspicions are at an all-time high, lies are told, secrets revealed and the sisters are forced to work out who they can trust.

Are people going to come back to Bad Sisters after more than two years off the air? We suppose that if there is one central concern that has to be present at this point, it is this. The longer that a show like this is gone, the more challenging it can be to reel people back in.

With that being said, one of the things that does help this show out is just that it has a great cast of characters and also a dedicated audience who has been eagerly awaiting more of it. Also, we imagine that a lot of the current viewer-base probably did not watch it when season 1 was first on. This has been instead more of a word-of-mouth show where people learn more and more about it over time.

