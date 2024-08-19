Industry season 3 episode 2: Yasmin’s big move

Over the course of Industry season 3 episode 2 on HBO, there is one point the show really hammered home: Much of this business is about instinct. Also, you never know what part of your life experience will prove useful in a given moment.

Take, for example, what we ended up seeing when it comes to Yasmin. She is able, mostly due to her contacts and her understanding of the media landscape, get Henry Muck photographed with the right people at the right time. Unfortunately for her, the reason for said contacts and understanding is tied to what’s happened regarding her father. Sure, she helps to save the day, but it is also a cruel reminder of what she is going through.

In speaking about the moment further to TVLine, here is what Marisa Abela (who plays this character) had to say:

“The stunt that she pulls with Henry and Robert sorts the situation out … A lot of people in this industry do what they gotta do and Yasmin uses the tools in her toolbox.”

Abela also described how many of the character’s acts this season are informed by circumstances — she is in a difficult, desperate spot, and that may cause her to be even more impulsive than ever before:

“I really think that Yasmin’s in a state of fight or flight this season, which is just pure panic … It’s like bile in her throat. It’s not a happy, comfortable place to be at all. She’s suffering the fallout of her father being on the run and that means that she’s had all of her assets frozen, all of her money is tied up. She’s living with Robert and Harper and she’s trying to throw herself into work both to disengage from her emotional trauma, but also for the first time ever, she really needs a job financially.”

None of this may be good for Yasmin as a character. For us as a viewer, though, it feels rather fun, no?

What did you think about the overall events of Industry season 3 episode 2?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are some more updates on the way.

