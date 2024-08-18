Tulsa King season 1 episode 7 spoilers: Stacy’s big decision

As you get yourselves prepared to see Tulsa King season 1 episode 7 arrive on CBS next week, there are a number of things we can say. Where should we start? Well, the most natural place is just noting that we are very much in the home stretch of the story! There are only a few episodes left and from here on out, things are going to get more and more dangerous. Beyond just that, there is also a chance that a betrayal or two could rock the town.

Right when Dwight starts to figure things out, doesn’t it make sense for a significant twist to enter the picture? Well, from our vantage point, we tend to think so!

For more, just go ahead and check out the full Tulsa King season 1 episode 7 synopsis:

“Warr Acres” – Stacy makes a decision that has serious consequences. Dwight and Armand dispose of evidence. Bodhi proposes a new plan. Tina contemplates her future, on the Paramount+ Original series TULSA KING, Sunday, Aug. 25 (8:30-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

The road to the second season

Well, let’s just say that it is getting closer and closer to its big return. Sylvester Stallone is going to be back with more episodes on Sunday, September 15 and over the course of the next batch of episodes, you can anticipate seeing way more when it comes to action — plus, some new threats are also going to be arriving in town. In general, we know the whole idea behind airing the show on CBS this summer was to further set the stage for it — so now, we’re just going to have to wait and see if that causes the viewership to rise. (Sometimes, this can be tough to know given that streaming services rarely ever release official viewer figures.)

Related – Get some more news now on Tulsa King, including the season 2 trailer

What do you most want to see moving into Tulsa King season 1 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







