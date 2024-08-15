Tulsa King season 2 trailer signals Dwight’s next move

Are you ready for Tulsa King season 2 to arrive on Paramount+ starting on September 15? Let’s just say we are happy to help now!

This morning, the streaming service has unveiled a new, extended look at what lies ahead, and let’s just say that this is going to be something that feels very-much familiar to those who enjoyed season 1. The Sylvester Stallone show is not out to reinvent itself here; instead, it is more just about introducing some new threats and showing Dwight that building an empire in the city will not be as easy as it seems.

Perhaps the most exciting part of the trailer (watch here) to us is the presence of Neal McDonough as Cal Thresher, described as “a powerful and extremely territorial businessman in Tulsa.” Few people play potential baddies quite like him, and he is familiar to the world of Taylor Sheridan already thanks to his part in Yellowstone.

If you want to know more about this season overall, we suggest that you check out the full synopsis:

In season two, Dwight (Stallone) and his crew continue to build up and defend their growing empire in Tulsa but, just as they get their bearings, they realize that they’re not the only ones who want to stake their claim. With looming threats from the Kansas City mob and a very powerful local businessman, Dwight struggles to keep his family and crew safe while keeping track of all his affairs. Plus, he still has unfinished business back in New York.

The most important thing about season 2 is simply that it keeps the same tone from season 1. Viewers are coming into this with a certain idea of what to expect, from near-constant action to some great wisecracks from Stallone. We tend to think it won’t disappoint.

