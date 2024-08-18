The Amazing Race 37 premiere date: does CBS know it?

We know that CBS has already filmed The Amazing Race 37 and with that, there is some flexibility for when it could air. Does the network already have a specific date in mind?

Well, let’s start off by noting here that it is easy to assume that it is far too early to be thinking about such stuff, given the fact that the reality show is probably not going to be coming back until late winter / early spring. However, at the same time almost every broadcast network under the sun is going to be looking far ahead with their schedule. They have to, all things considered! It allows them to better promote their shows and plan out a calendar — though that doesn’t mean that they are in any rush to reveal a specific date to the public.

Think about it like this for a moment — if CBS was to unveil a late February / early March premiere for the Amazing Race this month, would anyone actually remember what it is down the line? They want to give themselves flexibility in the event that things change, and that could easily turn out to be the case. Our feeling is that the network has a few dates in mind for now, and they will make an official announcement at some point moving into into November or December.

The most-likely (and also most-obvious) scenario is that the reality competition show will be paired with Survivor 48, given that both of them are expected to adhere to the 90-minute format. Survivor will also be doing this in the fall but there, you are going to be seeing the show paired instead with The Summit, a new reality show hosted by Manu Bennett. We know that CBS has been looking to find some other hits for quite some time in this space, and it remains to be seen if this one will be it.

