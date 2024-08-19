All American: Homecoming season 3 episode 8: A confession

Is All American: Homecoming season 3 episode 8 going to be one of the more memorable ones in the history of the series? Based on what we know about it at present, it certainly appears like that could be the case.

“Have You Seen Her” is going to be one of those episodes that feels somewhat unique when it comes to its format, as a good bit of it could be spent with just a small number of characters. Within that, you have a chance to see an exciting story build up on an emotional level, and it will lead to the writers establishing something critical for Simone’s future. This could be a springboard for the rest of the series — or, at least that’s what we hope to have at the moment.

To get some more news all about what lies ahead, we suggest that you check out the full All American: Homecoming season 3 episode 8 synopsis below:

SHOWING UP – When JR (Sylvester Powell) is unable to take Simone (Geffri Maya) to her appointment, Lando (Martin Bobb-Semple) steps in. As the two spend the day together, Lando and Simone help each other see the best in themselves which leads to Simone making a confession to someone important in her life. The episode was written by Marqui Jackson and directed by Eric Dean Seaton (#308). Original airdate 8/26/2024

With this being the final season of Homecoming, it does enable there to be perhaps some bigger and more impressive swings in the story than you would otherwise get — and honestly, this is what we want. Why not go ahead and let the story take some chances? The only thing that we hope along the way is that we are building towards some endgames that satisfy a lot of people who have been a part of the journey for a good while now.

