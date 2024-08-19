Emily in Paris season 5: Lily Collins on Emily’s next destination

We should note that technically, there is no Emily in Paris season 5 at present over at Netflix. However, at the same time there is hope! It certainly does not feel as though the second half of this season is going to tie up every loose end out there, which means there is room to explore a few different dynamics in the next chapter of the story.

Not only that, but there is also certainly room to bring the title character to some new places. We know that at least some of the second half of season 4 could be set in Rome; moving forward, Lily Collins has made it clear that she’d love to venture even further out there.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the actress indicated that she “honestly would love to see Emily in Tokyo,” which is a sentiment that we 100% agree with. The more that we can see new locations, the more interesting opportunities there are to expand the show’s worldview. Also, this is a chance for more fashion, which we know a ton of people love watching for.

For those wanting an additional tease for the second part of season 4, Collins added that “it wouldn’t be Emily in Paris without more bombs being dropped.” What does that mean? We’ll have to wait and see, but it would not be a shock if there is some sort of stunning cliffhanger at the end here … though it is clearly going to be tough trying to top what we saw at the end of season 3. Then again, that should not necessarily be the goal. Instead, if we were the writers we’d just focus mostly on finding unique ways to surprise everyone within a framework that makes sense for this world and also its characters.

