Emily in Paris season 4 episode 6: Lily Collins looks ahead

It is clear that you are going to be waiting for a good while already to see Emily in Paris season 4 episode 6. How long? Think next month. Luckily, we know already that there is a lot of great stuff to think about already here, whether we are talking about a significant shift to Rome or, perhaps, some major relationship developments.

Now, let’s just pose the following: How is Camille’s breakup going to impact Emily and Gabriel? It definitely feels like there is a lot to be coming up now…

Speaking to The Wrap, Lily Collins had the following to say about what the future is going to hold here, and also just what the messy/crazy story could look like:

It’s complicated, but I think that communication and honesty are key, and we do talk a lot about communication in the second half. Emily’s becoming more comfortable and feeling more safe in her environments, just by nature of being in Paris longer and knowing these people on a deeper level, and so all of the complications that come definitely require direct communication, and sometimes that’s uncomfortable, but as long as it’s done with an empathy, a grace and a kindness, you — meaning the characters — really can’t be responsible for the reactions. Sometimes the reactions are good, sometimes they’re bad, and I think that we watch them navigate those and sometimes we’re happy for the characters, and sometimes we’re sad for them, and but that’s just life.

Does having better communication mean that you are immune to chaos? Hardly. With that being said, there are a few different twists or developments that could be coming. We know that this show loves their cliffhangers, so why not think that this is going to be changing in the near future?

