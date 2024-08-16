Emily in Paris season 5: Lily Collins on renewal prospects

Is there going to be an Emily in Paris season 5 over on Netflix? As we’ve stated in some past articles, we are certainly hopeful! However, this does not mean that it is going to happen, as there are a number of hurdles that need to be leapt over.

Based on how Lily Collins is talking about the show’s future at present, we can at least say this with some confidence: There is certainly more story left over for the future! Speaking per TV Guide, here is some of what she had to say:

“We’re hoping for a Season 5 … We don’t know when we start the season how it’s going to end; we don’t even know halfway through. Because there are so many twists and turns, and because so much happens within the world throughout the year that it takes between seasons, we don’t know what will get added, new ideas, and where we’ll travel. So it’s hard to have an endgame when every episode my mind is blown to where we’re going emotionally and physically.”

You could argue really that Emily in Paris is one of those shows that could go on for an extremely long amount of time. However, at a certain point we imagine the creative team is going to want to tie things up in a somewhat-neat little package. We’re not at that point yet, but this is something to keep track of in the months and perhaps years to come.

At this point, we are mostly just curious to just find out whether or not the show is a big hit in the ratings — or, if the long wait between seasons ended up delaying it to a certain degree.

