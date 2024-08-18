The Way Home season 3 premiere date: What Hallmark knows

A third season for The Way Home is currently in production, and we’d obviously love to see it back sooner rather than later. Is that going to happen?

Well, let’s just say “define sooner rather than later,” given that you are going to be waiting for a good while longer in order to see it. The plan right now appears to be bringing the series back at some point in early 2025, with January feeling like the most likely scenario. Given that this is what we’ve seen for the past two seasons, why wouldn’t it be replicated moving forward as well? This is just one of those things that makes all the sense in the world.

Now, does Hallmark actually have an exact date in mind for the show already? Don’t be in mind if they do. Or, to be more specific, if they have at least two or three circled in pencil at the moment. They may have a few different scenarios for a schedule already lined up for the first part of next year, which is important both for planning and advertising purposes.

So if this much is already hammered out, why hasn’t anything been announced yet? Well, the simplest answer here is that things could always change. Also, we are still a substantial ways out from the show actually coming back and there is no real reason to reveal anything so soon. More than likely, a more specific date is going to emerge closer to the end of the year.

As for what the story is going to look like moving forward…

Well, the Jacob – Del reunion has to be one of the most exciting parts of the story to come. Also, we are so eager to learn more about Colton now that it feels clear that he’s got a history of his own in the time-travel space.

