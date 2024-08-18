Sunny season 1 episode 8: Will we see Masa alive?

If you have seen some of the early details for Sunny season 1 episode 8 streaming later this week, you may be aware that Masa will have a major role to play. However, all evidence is suggesting that it will be the past rather than the present. “Trash or Not-Trash” is a way to explore how Masa first got out of a period of profound sadness, something that has been alluded to here and there on the series already.

Now, is all of this information in the past going to lead to meeting him in the present? It is at least something to think about…

For most of the series, we have felt strongly that the Masa character is still alive — heck, there’s a case to be made that Noriko knows this! We’ve seen her calls to “Do Not Answer,” and this entire ploy of the plane crash may have been a way to hide from the Yakuza. There are so many reasons why he may have done this, and it may be up to Suzie to piece everything together to secure his safety.

Unfortunately, there is no confirmation that seeing Masa in the past is going to lead to him turning up in the present in this particular Sunny episode, but we hope he does soon. This doesn’t feel like a good reveal for just the finale, since there may not be enough time to tie together loose ends. Sure, some could be left open for a possible season 2, but given how under-the-radar the show is at this point, we can’t sit here and say with confidence that we’re going to get more. Season 1 may be all we get, and we don’t want the story to end on a cliffhanger.

