Sunny season 1 episode 8 video: Will Suzie get answers?

When Sunny season 1 episode 8 picks up on Apple TV+ next week, are we finally going to get more information on what happened to Masa?

For now, the whereabouts of Suzie’s husband absolutely do remain the central mystery at the heart of the show. We have a hard time believing that he is actually dead, but Rashida Jones’ character may have found someone who could give her at least some answers: Yuki! We first saw him earlier this season, when he dropped off Sunny for her in the first place. Now, she and Mixxy were able to track down his location.

In a sneak peek for the next episode over at Broadway World, you can see Suzie try to question why Masa never told her about his real job working on Homebots. Yuki offers some suggestions, but does she buy into them? There is the idea that he may have wanted to protect her on some level — it is easy to think about a scenario here where he imagined that saying something could actually be somewhat detrimental to her … regardless of whether or not that is really the case.

Based on the information that is out there about this episode already, it does feel like in general, one of the major storylines entering this episode is going to be learning more about Masa’s past. There’s a chance that we could discover what started his work on robots, or maybe even why he has gone into hiding now. At this very least, we do think that this is a chance for the series to inch closer to the truth, which is valuable given that there are only three more episodes to go.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Sunny season 1 episode 8 over on Apple TV+?

