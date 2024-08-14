Sunny season 1 episode 8 spoilers: A look at Masa’s past

As you get prepared to see Sunny season 1 episode 8 on Apple TV+, let’s go ahead and say this: Get prepared for something different.

For most of the Rashida Jones series, the majority of it has been set in the present as we watch Suzie try to determine the whereabouts of her husband Masa and son Zen. There is still no confirmation that the character is dead, and we like to think that he is still somewhere out there. It is possible that Yuki knows something more, as Suzie found him thanks to the tracker at the end of episode 7.

Now, let’s prepare for episode 8 to take us a little bit more into the past. The title here is “Trash or Not-Trash,” and the synopsis below gives you a sense of what’s ahead:

“In the past, Masa slowly emerges from hikkomori.”

Sunny has already explored a little bit of this sociological phenomenon, which is accented by a lengthy period of social withdrawal. This is something that Masa went through in the past, as described at various times from Noriko. Is it possible that this Homebot project is actually what got him moving again? It’s something that we’re curious about at the moment, especially since we want this episode to matter more than just as a series of flashbacks.

After all, the last thing that we want is for this series to interrupt its own momentum, especially since it is easy to argue that episode 7 had one of the best endings of any in the series. We are starting to move closer to getting some answers here, and we would love to know most of them before we get to the finale. There are ten episodes this season, so there are opportunities for more reveals.

