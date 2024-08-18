When Calls the Heart season 12 premiere date: Hallmark’s plan

Given that When Calls the Heart season 12 is already filming in British Columbia, we don’t think that it is altogether crazy to ask some further questions.

Let’s get into the subject broached in the title: Do the powers-that-be already have a pretty good sense of what is going to happen here in terms of the schedule? We tend to think so. Earlier this year, the Erin Krakow series arrived shortly after the conclusion of The Way Home and at this point, we have a hard time imagining that things are going to move in any other direction. Why in the world would it?

As of right now, we feel pretty confident that Hallmark is already circling weeks for When Calls the Heart that are either in late March or early September. They may not have an exact one figured out as of yet, but we do tend to think that they are already preparing to the best of their ability. This sort of prep does make it infinitely easier when we get around to the actual time in which a date is formally announced.

Even when the network has settled on something 100%, unfortunately do not take this as a sign that they will announce something immediately. Why? Well, the answer to that is pretty darn simple: They don’t really have to rush anything along. The most important thing on their end is revealing a date when they are 100% confident that they are not going to change it. Also, we tend to think that they also have a certain way of announcing such things as a way to build up momentum. If they reveal something a little bit too early, you can make it so that more casual fans forget when the show is back.

