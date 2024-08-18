Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on Paramount Network, 8/18?

Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on Paramount Network? Of course, we don’t blame anyone out there for wanting more of the series! As for whether or not we’re going to get it anytime soon, let’s just say that this is a totally different story.

We understand if there are some people out there crossing their fingers and/or hoping that Paramount could decide to bum up the return of the Western earlier than the previously-planned date of November 10. However, that’s not happening. While it does seem like a significant chunk of the final season has been already filmed, it does not appear as though all of it is! We’ve learned recently that there is at least a little more shooting that will be done in Texas; also, even if Paramount wanted to move up the date, it is almost too much of a hassle, all things considered.

Now that we are less than three months away from the series’ return, it does at least feel like we’re on the cusp of some additional details! That includes of course a trailer, the exact episode count for the remaining episodes, and possibly which characters from this show could end up crossing over to the already-announced spin-off The Madison. There is still a lot about it that has not been reported, but we tend to think that this is going to change before too long, as well — filming for that show is slated to pick up at the end of the month.

So while this has been a quiet time regarding much of the world of Yellowstone these past several weeks, rest assured that it is about to change. Not only that, but it will be doing so in a rather significant way.

