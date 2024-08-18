Grotesquerie season 1: Is another trailer coming at FX?

After seeing the first teaser for Grotesquerie on FX this past week, it makes sense of you are a little bit intrigued. After all, there is a lot to be excited about! The new Ryan Murphy drama features a little bit of horror, suspense, and police drama mixed all into one. It also stars Niecy Nash-Betts and Courtney B. Vance, two names who have worked with Murphy in the past.

As exciting as that teaser was, though, it is also fair to argue that it really did not do much when it comes to highlighting the story that could be coming up across the board. So are there going to be opportunities to see just that soon?

Well, let’s go ahead and answer the question in a pretty simple way: Absolutely. Given that Grotesquerie is not currently set to premiere until Wednesday, September 25, it feels almost like a given that there are going to be some more opportunities to see the story in action in advance. While we know that Murphy can sometimes be extremely secretive about his projects / what lies ahead on them, isn’t that harder to do for brand-new shows? You should want people to be excited about what you are putting out there — also, you need them to tune in!

We know that Nash-Betts’ character is a detective who is seemingly seeing some dangerous and perhaps supernatural things, but why? How much is real and how much is a creation in her mind? These are the things we’d love an answer to before long…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

