Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 8/17?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Given the on-and-off nature of this show at times, it is fair to wonder.

So are we going to have a chance to see more of the series soon, and in some super-strange timeslot late into the night? Let’s get a little deeper into this, as there is some good news to share.

First and foremost, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver is going to be on the air tonight. Not only that, but you are actually going to see the series back starting at 11:00 p.m. Eastern! We state it this way mostly because it is almost shocking to see it airing at its “normal” time.

As for what you are going to see over the course of the episode, we honestly don’t think that there is going to be anything that crazy. While a few weeks ago it seemed like anything could happen at almost any moment, a lot has transpired since then. We are not in a spot here where there is as much in the way of breaking news and the series can follow a more traditional format. You are most likely going to see some headlines, a main segment that is a little more evergreen, and a few surprising comedy bits along the way.

Now if there is something pertaining to bad news that we should share, it is this: After this episode wraps, there is going to be another hiatus of at least one week. This is mostly due to the fact that Oliver’s series typically lasts until you get around to November, and inevitable there are going to be some pauses in the action here and there. We’re sure that some of you are more than prepared for this at this point — but that doesn’t mean we’re happy at all when these breaks do happen!

