The Rookie season 7 premiere date: Does ABC know it?

As many of you out there know, The Rookie season 7 is coming to ABC. Unfortunately, we are waiting a while to see it.

Here is the reality of where things stand right now. The Nathan Fillion drama is currently not poised to be coming back until midseason and while that is sad, we do wonder if the network is already circling around potential premiere dates. On the surface, doesn’t that make a reasonable amount of sense? This is a network that should want nothing more than to have a consistent plan and from there, be able to relay said plan to everyone who is eagerly awaiting it.

If you have been reading here at the site for a good while, then you know that the most likely scenario is that ABC is going to bring back The Rookie at some point in either January or February. Not only that, but we tend to think that they are 100% aware of this. They probably do have at least one or two weeks circled in pencil. Given that this is meant to be an eighteen-episode season, they are probably aware that they cannot wait until late February to bring it back. They also probably will not announce a date too early, especially when there is no clear reason to do so. What if they have to change it at some point?

So to get back to the question at the heart of the article, it does feel like ABC probably does know when they would like to bring the show back. They just have to figure out whether or not that is something that they will be able to make happen. Or, if there is another delay here or there.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Rookie now, including what else lies ahead and the departure of one big character

What do you most to see moving into The Rookie season 7 over on ABC?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates that are coming up soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







