Ted Lasso season 4: Show EP on frequent revival questions

No matter how many times the question comes up, one thing still holds true regarding Ted Lasso season 4 — the future is down to one person, and that person is Jason Sudeikis. This is really not a situation that at this point, is altogether complicated. He is the chief creative visionary on the series and while there is clearly an interest in more, that doesn’t mean he has to rush anything.

Just in case you needed evidence that the series is still possible, it routinely still sits in the top five among Apple TV+’s most popular shows, even though the finale for season 3 aired a good fifteen months ago.

At this point, executive producer Bill Lawrence has heard so many questions about the future of the show that he’s found a unique / new way to laugh about them. For more, just take a look at his latest thoughts per Variety:

“The best thing about [questions about the future of ‘Ted Lasso’] is that it replaced, for a second, having to talk about whether or not ‘Scrubs’ was going to get rebooted … The reason that I accidentally said, ‘Yeah, I think I’m going to figure this out the next six months’ about ‘Scrubs’ recently, was because I just wanted to stop talking about the ‘Ted Lasso’ thing.”

So will more Scrubs happen?

There is absolutely a chance, especially since a lot of the core cast is not working on anything else at this point. It could also help to wash away the disappointing “final” season, which was actually supposed to be viewed as more of a spin-off than anything else.

As for Ted Lasso, we do think we will eventually get something more, but it remains to be seen if said something is a spin-off, a full season 4, or something else entirely.

