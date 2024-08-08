Ted Lasso season 4: Show EP says future in Jason Sudeikis’ hands

The questions about a Ted Lasso season 4 have been out there across the internet for months, and we certainly do not think they are going anywhere in the near future. Why would they? We do remain hopeful that there is going to be another chapter of the franchise eventually but at the same time, there are variables to be considered.

What’s a big one? Well for now, it is really about whether this show does another season featuring the title character, or a spin-off with some other familiar faces taking the spotlight.

Speaking in a new interview with Collider, executive producer Bill Lawrence (who is currently promoting Bad Monkey) indicated that a lot of the decision-making right now is still up to Jason Sudeikis and what he wants:

“Whatever Jason feels like doing and whatever his decision is, we’re all down with it … Not only is he the star, he’s the head writer, and he’s also the dude whose life just has to be completely overhauled and moved to a foreign country with young children … It’s a big deal. So, as a fan, if someone’s like, ‘Oh, it’s gonna happen again,’ I’ll go nuts. As a partner, I’m down for whatever he wants to do.”

The family aspect to this is probably the part of this that not enough of us have considered. Uprooting your whole life to do is a show is tough, and Ted Lasso is absolutely one that has to be done on-location. We don’t think the third season ended in a way that was truly satisfactory, so we hope that there is a chance to see Jason come back and do more. We do personally think it’s interesting that he has not signed on to do another show since this one wrapped up, and perhaps that is a sign of good things to come?

