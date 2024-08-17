Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Who won the Veto, week 5?

The week 5 Power of Veto Competition took place this afternoon in the Big Brother 26 house — who emerged as the winner this time around?

Well, the first thing that we’ll say here is honestly quite simple: This is the first comp in a while that Tucker did not need to win. As a matter of fact, you could make the case that it would be better for him to throw it to try and lessen some of his threat level a tad. Maybe it wouldn’t matter at this point; or, maybe you can make people think they can actually beat you when in reality, they cannot.

Anyhow, HoH Tucker was joined in this competition by nominees Cam, Brooklyn (the planned target), and Quinn alongside Joseph and Makensy. Brooklyn absolutely needed to win it the most, especially since with her attitude the past 24 hours, she has not gained any more friends. T’kor is frustrated with her, Joseph does not care that she’s mad at him, and there is an incentive to keep Quinn (who does still have some friends) and Cam (who is barely playing) around. Chelsie or Makensy could be replacement nominees if need be.

So, who actually ended up bringing the Veto home today? To the shock of no one, Tucker! This was the return of the Hide and Go Veto Competition, but it doesn’t look like the place is anywhere as trashed as it’s been in the past. We wonder if there were new rules instituted — it’s either that for cleanup started before we had a chance to watch.

We’re sure that at this point, there are going to be paranoia and speculation about what happens from here, but there is really no reason for Tucker to change anything. Even if Brooklyn is the target, getting out any of the three nominees is a win.

