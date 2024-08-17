Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Week 5 Veto players

The week 5 Power of Veto Competition is happening later today within the Big Brother 26 house — what can we say to preview it?

Well, for starters, we do think this is one where the Pentagon will really have to fight amongst themselves more than ever and be competitive. Head of Household Tucker nominated Brooklyn, Cam, and Quinn — we know that his target is Brooklyn, but we also know that there are people who want Quinn out. It does not feel like we’re at a spot at this point where anything can be taken as a near-certainty at all.

Obviously, anyone who competes for the Veto has a tough challenge ahead, given that Tucker is taking part as HoH. Joining him and the three nominees are Joseph and Makensy, which means that Makensy could technically win and try to remove Brooklyn. If that happens, Chelsie goes up without a doubt. Makensy in general has spent the past 12 or so hours inexplicably putting a larger target on her back for almost no reason, given that she was in a pretty good spot to be okay this week. Take, her speculating a lot about Rubina and Tucker’s relationship.

Also, we should note that T’kor and Kimo are also thinking about Makensy as a replacement, but we tend to think this is a desire as much as anything to potentially still have something with Chelsie down the road if they need to. They are trying to cover themselves as best as possible. (T’kor finally did apologize to Brooklyn last night, not that we think that really matters all that much given that T’kor is just playing the game.)

Meanwhile, how is Joseph managing to play in almost every Veto Competition, despite there being so many of them in the house at this point?

What do you want to see happen in today’s Big Brother 26 Veto Competition?

Who are you rooting for to win? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more.

