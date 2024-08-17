Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, August 17, 2024?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Absolutely, we’d love nothing more than some sketches in this particular climate. There is so much in the way of headlines that the series has missed over the past few months, especially when it comes to the election.

Now, however, this is where we get the bad news out of the way here: You are going to be waiting for a little while longer. There is no new SNL coming anytime soon, with the reason still being tied to the summer break. The absolute earlier you can expect new episodes back is late September, and it does feel likely it will start airing then to take advantage of this being election season.

Now if there is one thing we’re hoping to get over the next few weeks, it is some clarity as to if anyone else could be joining the cast. Would it be nice to learn who the next host is as well? A million percent yes, but there’s no guarantee that we’re going to get that until a week or two before the premiere. There are honestly a lot of different candidates that could be considered for it — do you go with a former cast member like Amy Poehler for the 50th anniversary season? Or, do you go for a summer movie star like a Glen Powell or a Ryan Reynolds? There are a few different things to consider but honestly, we just want this season to be an epic celebration of the late-night show and its legacy.

Now, we just have to hope that we also hear before too long who are going to be playing JD Vance and Tim Walz — they could be valuable for at least a few weeks.

Related – Check out more headlines from Saturday Night Live — why didn’t Steve Martin want to play Tim Walz?

What do you most want to see moving into Saturday Night Live when it comes back to NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







