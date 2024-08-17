Dexter: Original Sin premiere date: What does the network know?

Earlier this summer we finally had a chance to get some big news on Dexter: Original Sin, and that includes the following: You won’t be waiting too long for it! The Showtime / Paramount+ series is currently set for December, which means that in a handful of months, we should get a better sense of what the character’s origin story truly is beyond what was explained so many years ago.

Given that we do already have a premiere month for the show, it does tend to also lead to the following question: Do the powers-that-be already know an exact date?

Well, for the time being, let’s just say that there is a legitimately good chance that this is the case. It would hardly be a surprise if it has already been decided, largely due to the fact that Showtime needs to plan far ahead. They also likely have a plan when it comes to dealing with the holiday season. It is hard to imagine the show premiering after December 15, mostly because you do not want to see it get swallowed up during the holiday season. Heck, you can make the argument that a start date on December 1 or December 8 is far more likely. This will allow the show plenty of time in order to pick up momentum.

If a date has already been decided, why not announce it?

Well, the simplest answer that we can give here is that they want there to be some flexibility in the event that it changes. You never know exactly if there is going to be something that causes you to think a little bit differently about what you want for the show. The last thing you want is to reveal a date, only to then have to change it later.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

