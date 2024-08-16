Outer Banks season 4: Premiere date window confirmed in teaser

For a good while now, it has felt as though Outer Banks season 4 would be coming this fall — isn’t it nice to have further confirmation?

This week, the folks at Netflix hinted at the show’s upcoming return with a new teaser, one that features John B. and many of your other favorites in a “Kildare County Surf Shop” commercial. Think of this as a cheeky foundation for what is coming. Some time will have passed from season 3, and there is going to be a whole-new story that unfolds over time.

At the end of the ad (watch here), you get a notice that the surf shop is “coming this fall” — what other evidence do you really need? We tend to think that within the next month, there is going to be more of a tangible preview that sets the stage for what’s ahead for the cast and crew. We know that this season of Outer Banks shot in multiple countries and it will be at least pretty large in scale. Some of the finer details do still remain a mystery, though it is at least clear that there could be something more that the streamer reveals.

As for whether or not that this is going to be the end of Outer Banks, we doubt it for now. The show still remains incredibly popular and when you consider the nature of this dedicated audience, it makes a lot more sense to hype up a potential final season far in advance. We’ll have to wait and see what is decided there most likely after the fourth season launches.

For those who are unaware, the reason for the long wait here had a lot to do with the industry strikes of 2023 — production was interrupted around halfway through.

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion right now when it comes to Outer Banks

What do you most want to see moving into Outer Banks season 4 over at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are some other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







