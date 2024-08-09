Outer Banks season 4 premiere date: Netflix’s next reveal?

Now that we have an official premiere date for The Diplomat season 2, here is another big question: Is Outer Banks next? You can easily argue that this could or even should be the case!

After all, consider some of the following: At around the middle of June, filming for the Chase Stokes – Madelyn Cline series officially wrapped for the time being. With that in mind, we’ve been left waiting ever since to see what Netflix is going to do. We recognize that it takes a little bit of time to get these episodes ready, but is a return date in November or early December feasible? We tend to think that it would absolutely play well with this show’s core audience.

For now, let’s go ahead and say that it is likely that we are going to be seeing more of the series at some point in the relatively near future, and that an announcement feels like it could happen over the next month or so. Maybe this is just us saying what we’d like to see happen, but it feels logistically possible. It does not feel like Netflix has announced all of their releases for the rest of the year yet, and with this one in particular, they could give themselves more time to edit the second part of the season by splitting things up into halves. This is something that they have been more keen to do with a lot of their shows as of late, and we do not see a lot of evidence that they are about to start changing things up in regards to that.

Whenever they do make an announcement about the future of Outer Banks, let’s also just hope that it does come with a little bit of footage for what lies ahead. Given that we have waited for a good time now, it would be nice to get a glimpse of the fun coming up.

