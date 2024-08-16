Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Tucker’s primary target (day 32)

Following last night’s big endurance win in the Big Brother 26 house, what is going to happen moving into the rest of the week? At this point, it is fair to wonder about. The moment that we saw that it was Tucker versus Quinn at the end of the wall endurance competition, we knew it’d be great stuff. Tucker eventually won his first HoH and after being incredibly chaotic all season, he is actually using his power pretty intelligently right now.

Throughout last night and some of the day so far, Tucker has spoken with numerous people, but especially some of his apparent allies in the game. He clearly trusts Rubina and Kimo a great deal, he’s building with T’kor, and he and Joseph have a hilarious thing going where they are gassing each other up repeatedly. We’re not sure either one of them really buys what the other is actually selling, but it keeps the mustached man off of Tucker’s radar for now.

At present, it seems as though Tucker’s primary target is actually not Quinn; rather, it is Brooklyn. Quinn is dangerous since he will do well in the competitions at the end of the game, but Brooklyn is a far more influential player. She’s tight with Chelsie and has already worked to bring in Makensy since the eviction of Cedric last night. Getting her out isolates more players now and a lot of people no longer trust her.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn will go up opposite Quinn and Cam, two people who are stronger competition threats than her. Chelsie is then there as a possible replacement nominee, so that option is still out there. We don’t foresee there being any big change given that Tucker needs to prove his loyalty to some people. We still think almost anyone should get rid of him later if there is a chance, but that’s a problem for another time.

